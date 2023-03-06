Bridge destroyed at Red River Gorge following strong wind

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team announced the suspension bridge on the Sheltowee Trace (ST) Trail was destroyed by a fallen tree.

The team was dispatched to the area Saturday evening after hikers were reportedly stranded because of the destroyed bridge.

“Please plan accordingly when hiking on the ST in the Red River Gorge area. This will be a major construction project for our friends at the U.S. Forest Service, and we wouldn’t expect this to reopen anytime soon,” a post read on Facebook.

Officials said the hikers headed back south on the ST to exit the trail.

