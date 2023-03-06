Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Family Dollar store near Iroquois Park was ransacked Saturday night.

Louisville Metro Police said they are investigating the incident as a burglary. The store is located at 723 Gagel Avenue.

Cell phone video recorded around 9 p.m. showed a trail of merchandise scattered on the ground. In the video, dozens of young people gathered outside in the parking lot.

(Story continues below)

Family Dollar Ransacked in Cloverleaf neighborhood (WAVE)

”The Family Dollar is not bothering anybody,” one customer said. “You know, find something else to do.”

Shoppers said the store was closed Sunday, so workers could clean up inside the store. The store re-opened Monday.

”I just kind of hate that because all the workers are so friendly,” another shopper said. “And you know this is a neighborhood store. Just came out this morning to grab some dog food. I come in here all the time, I know all the workers.”

LMPD said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.