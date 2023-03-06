Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Driver impaled, killed by falling tree during storms, sheriff says

Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.
Storms left behind downed trees in Humphreys County.(WSMV/Brandon Smith)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A man who was driving his car during storms in Tennessee on Friday afternoon was impaled by a tree in a freak accident, officials said.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the accident happened on East Blue Creek Road when a tree fell onto the vehicle, impaling the driver.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

The man’s nephew was also in the car, but he survived and is in the hospital, Davis said. His current condition is unknown.

Further details were not given.

Thunderstorms and high winds pummeled central Tennessee and southern Kentucky on Friday, leaving behind tons of damage and thousands of people without power.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
Woman dead after accident in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LG&E gives power outage update for Friday’s severe weather
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company
UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after crash on Broadway at 29th Street

Latest News

LFPL Main Library
Louisville Free Public Libraries open to help those without power
Power Lines
Lousiville residents struggle as power outages from Friday’s storm continue
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
A World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.
‘I feel great’: World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday