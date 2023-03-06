Feed Louisville, local restaurants partnering to help serve houseless community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Feed Louisville is partnering with local restaurants as it celebrates three years of serving the houseless community.

It’s a month-long fundraising campaign and a donation of $3.25 can help Feed Louisville prepare and deliver a hot, nutritious meal to someone.

Chef Rhona Kamar and outreach worker Donny Greene co-founded Feed Louisville back in March 2020 at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. The organization has prepared more than 300,000 meals for the houseless community in Louisville.

Feed Louisville has also expanded its services to include a housing navigation program by utilizing temporary hotel stays. There is a team of care coordinators that help move unhoused folks through the process of finding housing, according to a release. Since October 2022, close to 60 people have been moved into permanent housing from Feed Louisville’s assistance.

“We are extremely proud to have accomplished so much in our first three years, and we know this work has laid a foundation for so much more,” Kamar said in the release. “When we treat ourselves to a meal from one of Louisville’s restaurants, we should always consider our houseless neighbors who don’t know where they’ll get their next meal. That’s where we come in.”

Below is a list of more than a dozen restaurants Feed Louisville is partnering with for this campaign:

More than a dozen restaurants throughout the city are coming together in support of Feed Louisville’s mission by accepting donations and educating patrons on how to support the unhoused community throughout the month of March. Visit the following restaurants to learn more:

Bandido’s University of Louisville; 423 University Boulevard

Bandido’s Westport; 2901 Goose Creek Road

Blue Dog Bakery; 2868 Frankfort Avenue

Butchertown Grocery Bakery; 743 East Main Street

Ford Employee Café; 11200 Westport Road

Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company; 1559 Bardstown Road

Hammerheads; 921 Swan Street

Logan Street Market; 1001 Logan Street

Mayan Café; 813 East Market Street

Ramsi’s Café on the World; 1293 Bardstown Road

West Sixth Brewery; 817 East Market Street

Wiltshire Pantry Bakery & Café; 901 Barret Avenue

Wiltshire Pantry Bakery & Café; 605 West Main Street

While all donations are accepted, restaurant patrons are encouraged to contribute at one of the following donor levels:

$10 will provide three hot, nutritious meal that are prepared by a team of chefs and delivered to a houseless neighbor.

$30 will feed a houseless neighbor for a week.

$100 will provide a month’s worth of food for one person.

For more on Feed Louisville’s mission or how to volunteer, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.