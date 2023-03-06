Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Breezy start to the week, but overall quiet and cooler

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Today’s warmth comes to an end with tonight’s cold front
  • Staying mostly dry until Thursday night
  • Coolest morning air we’ve seen in March so far by the middle of this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front pushing through this evening will squeeze out some sprinkles in a few places before midnight. Otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the 40s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday is a mainly cloudy, but dry day with highs in the 50s.

Clouds will pick up even more Tuesday night as a system to our west picks up steam for us later in the week. Lows will drop into the 30s, the coldest we’ve seen in March so far. The blanket of cloud cover on Wednesday will keep temperatures in the 40s for many areas, with more urban spots getting closer to 50.

Thursday looks mainly dry and cloudy, but rain will ramp up Thursday night into Friday with our next system moving in.

The start of the weekend will be drier and windy, but by Sunday we’ll watch for another shot of rain and even some snowflakes in spots. We’ll certainly be below normal on the temperature side of things late this weekend, but 40s for highs and 30s for lows aren’t unheard of this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

