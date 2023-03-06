Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Much Cooler For The Rest Of The Week

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, March 6, 2023
By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold front brings a few clouds early Friday
  • Mainly dry until late week
  • Pattern flip keeps us near or below normal for next 10 to 14 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front moving in may bring a few clouds by early Tuesday morning.

Otherwise, expect temperatures to drop into the 40s. A few clouds early with the passage of the cold front, otherwise expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will pick up even more Tuesday night as a system to our west picks up steam for us later in the week.

Lows will drop into the 30s, the coldest we’ve seen in March so far.

The blanket of cloud cover on Wednesday will keep temperatures in the 40s for many areas, with more urban spots getting closer to 50.

Thursday looks mainly dry and cloudy, but rain will ramp up Thursday night into Friday with our next system moving in.

The start of the weekend will be drier and windy, but by Sunday we’ll watch for another shot of rain and even some snowflakes in spots.

We’ll certainly be below normal on the temperature side of things late this weekend, but 40s for highs and 30s for lows aren’t unheard of this time of year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

