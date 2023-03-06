Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Record warmth likely this afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Record High for Louisville Today is 77° (set in 1956)
  • Breezy at times this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph
  • Next decent rain chance will be late Thursday/Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Record high in Louisville this afternoon is 77°. The gusty SW wind will help temperatures either rise to that level, or even exceed it. Wind gusts look to top out into the 25-30 mph range. A cold front will move in this evening with perhaps a few raindrops to the north. Dry air will really limit the moisture with this front. Expect a chilly night with lows into the 40s

Clouds will be fairly widespread early in the morning with increasing sunshine into the afternoon hours. How much sun we pick up will determine how far into the 50s we will be able to reach. Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead of an approaching system. Despite the clouds, temperatures still look to fall into the 30s.

Highs sit in the 40s and 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll monitor rain chances to round out the workweek. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Monday, March 6, 2023

Most Read

A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
Woman dead after accident in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LG&E gives power outage update for Friday’s severe weather
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company
Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Cane Run Road and Shanks Lane on...
Man killed after being hit by 2 vehicles in St. Denis neighborhood identified

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Monday, March 6, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/6
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Monday, March 6, 2023
Co-ops from 9 states come to Kentucky’s aid