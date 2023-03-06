FORECAST: Record warmth likely this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Record High for Louisville Today is 77° (set in 1956)

Breezy at times this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph

Next decent rain chance will be late Thursday/Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Record high in Louisville this afternoon is 77°. The gusty SW wind will help temperatures either rise to that level, or even exceed it. Wind gusts look to top out into the 25-30 mph range. A cold front will move in this evening with perhaps a few raindrops to the north. Dry air will really limit the moisture with this front. Expect a chilly night with lows into the 40s

Clouds will be fairly widespread early in the morning with increasing sunshine into the afternoon hours. How much sun we pick up will determine how far into the 50s we will be able to reach. Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead of an approaching system. Despite the clouds, temperatures still look to fall into the 30s.

Highs sit in the 40s and 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll monitor rain chances to round out the workweek. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest information.

