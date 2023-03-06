FORECAST: Warmer & breezy to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Near-record warmth today; current Louisville record: 77° (1956)

Few sprinkles/light showers overnight

More rain Thursday night into Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine and southwesterly winds will push highs into the mid to upper 70s. The wind could gust to near 30 MPH at times. The wind relaxes tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s. A passing cold front will bring sprinkles/light rain showers into the forecast.

Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine on Tuesday. We’ll be substantially cooler behind the front, with highs in the 50s. Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead of an approaching system. Despite the clouds, temperatures still look to fall into the 30s.

Highs sit in the 40s and 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll monitor rain chances to round out the workweek. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest information.

