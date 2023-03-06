Contact Troubleshooters
Former UofL basketball player Robbie Valentine pleads guilty to domestic assault charges

Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former University of Louisville basketball player pleaded guilty Monday to domestic violence charges.

Robbie Valentine was arrested in February on strangulation and assault charges for an incident that occurred at his home with his girlfriend.

An arrest report said Valentine and his girlfriend began arguing following a conversation about her moving out of Valentine’s residence.

Valentine allegedly took her phone and dumped her purse out into a sink.

Police said Valentine then threw the woman off the bed and began strangling her.

On Monday, Valentine pleaded guilty to an assault/domestic violence minor injury charge.

The judge sentenced Valentine to a probated sentence of one year. If there are no other violations for two years, he will not serve any time.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

