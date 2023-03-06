Funeral arrangements set for Indiana State Police Master Trooper killed in line of duty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We’re learning when the visitation and funeral for Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey will happen.

Visitation will take place Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God in Auburn, Indiana State Police said.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning at 11 at Garrett High School. Following the funeral, a procession will take Master Trooper Bailey’s body from the high school to the burial site at Calvary Cemetery. State Police say he exact route is still being determined.

Bailey, a 15 and a half year veteran of ISP, died Friday night after police say he was hit by a suspect being chased by Fort Wayne Police on Interstate 69, just south of Auburn. Court documents released Monday show what investigators say led up to the crash.

A memorial fund has been set up in Bailey’s name.

