Funeral arrangements set for Indiana State Police Master Trooper killed in line of duty

Bailey, 50, of Auburn, Ind., was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Bailey, 50, of Auburn, Ind., was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 3, 2023.(Indiana State Police)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We’re learning when the visitation and funeral for Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey will happen.

Visitation will take place Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God in Auburn, Indiana State Police said.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning at 11 at Garrett High School. Following the funeral, a procession will take Master Trooper Bailey’s body from the high school to the burial site at Calvary Cemetery. State Police say he exact route is still being determined.

Bailey, a 15 and a half year veteran of ISP, died Friday night after police say he was hit by a suspect being chased by Fort Wayne Police on Interstate 69, just south of Auburn. Court documents released Monday show what investigators say led up to the crash.

A memorial fund has been set up in Bailey’s name.

