Gov. Beshear announces new economic initiative, addresses power outages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by industry leaders to announce a new initiative announcement to support manufacturers.

The new initiative called “Supply Kentucky” has a goal of boosting job growth, reducing costs and providing more security in the supply chains.

Supply Kentucky started a partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers to launch CONNEX Kentucky, which is a new online platform providing a searchable supply chain database for Kentucky manufacturers, according to a release.

Supply Kentucky will also help with coordinating marketing efforts, providing resources related to the workforce and connect companies in the state to suppliers throughout the country, and fostering the growth of minority- and female-owned businesses.

Gov. Beshear also addressed the statewide efforts addressing the power outages impacting regions throughout Kentucky. He believes many Kentuckians will get their power restored Monday.

It was reported during the briefing there were more than 300 service connections without water, nearly 6,000 service connections under a boil water advisory and more than 124,800 power outages.



