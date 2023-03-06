Gov. Beshear announces new initiative to support manufacturers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear was joined by industry leaders to announce a new initiative announcement to support manufacturers.

The new initiative called “Supply Kentucky” has a goal of boosting job growth, reducing costs and providing more security in the supply chains.

Supply Kentucky started a partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers to launch CONNEX Kentucky, which is a new online platform providing a searchable supply chain database for Kentucky manufacturers, according to a release.

Supply Kentucky will also help with coordinating marketing efforts, providing resources related to the workforce and connect companies in the state to suppliers throughout the country, and fostering the growth of minority- and female-owned businesses.

