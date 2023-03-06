Contact Troubleshooters
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party returns to Louisville

By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming back to downtown Louisville.

Fans will be able to see their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark with three performances at the KFC Yum! Center in September. The Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be held 2.5 hours before each performance.

Tickets can be purchases on Friday at 10 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center box office or by clicking or tapping here.

