JCPS: 1 school without power; 4 without internet after severe weather
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools gave an update Monday afternoon on the power and internet status of their schools.
Monday afternoon, JCPS said one school is without power in Jefferson County, and four are without internet.
Camp Taylor Elementary School and the Jeffersontown Bus Compound are without power.
School districts have also had to readjust their last day of classes for students due to the severe weather.
- Jefferson County Public Schools: June 1 (this date still needs to be approved by the School Board)
- Oldham County: May 25
- Hardin County: May 31
- Bullitt County: May 31
- Greater Clark County Schools (Indiana): May 25
- Clarksville Community School Corp. (Indiana): May 24, school will be in session May 4 as a makeup day.
- Borden Henryville School Corp. (Indiana): May 26, graduation is June 4.
JCPS has not confirmed if school will be in session Tuesday, March 7.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.