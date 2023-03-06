Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS: 2 schools without power; 7 without internet after severe weather

(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools gave an update Monday afternoon on the power and internet status of their schools.

Monday afternoon, JCPS said two schools are without power in Jefferson County, as well as seven still do not have internet.

Camp Taylor Elementary and Okolona Elementary still do not have power. The Jeffersontown Bus Compound is also without power.

School districts have also had to readjust their last day of classes for students due to the severe weather.

  • Jefferson County Public Schools: June 1 (this date still needs to be approved by the School Board)
  • Oldham County: May 25
  • Hardin County: May 31
  • Bullitt County: May 31
  • Greater Clark County Schools (Indiana): May 25
  • Clarksville Community School Corp. (Indiana): May 24, school will be in session May 4 as a makeup day.
  • Borden Henryville School Corp. (Indiana): May 26, graduation is June 4.

JCPS has not confirmed if school will be in session Tuesday, March 7.

