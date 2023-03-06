JCPS: 2 schools without power; 7 without internet after severe weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools gave an update Monday afternoon on the power and internet status of their schools.

Monday afternoon, JCPS said two schools are without power in Jefferson County, as well as seven still do not have internet.

JCPS Chief Communications Officer Carolyn Callahan said two schools are without power in Jefferson County, and seven still do not have internet.

Camp Taylor Elementary and Okolona Elementary still do not have power. The Jeffersontown Bus Compound is also without power.

School districts have also had to readjust their last day of classes for students due to the severe weather.

Jefferson County Public Schools: June 1 (this date still needs to be approved by the School Board)

Oldham County: May 25

Hardin County: May 31

Bullitt County: May 31

Greater Clark County Schools (Indiana): May 25

Clarksville Community School Corp. (Indiana): May 24, school will be in session May 4 as a makeup day.

Borden Henryville School Corp. (Indiana): May 26, graduation is June 4.

JCPS has not confirmed if school will be in session Tuesday, March 7.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.