JCPS cancels class for Monday due to power, internet outages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools have canceled classes for Monday, March 6 due to power and internet outages.

At this time, nine schools are without power or with only partial power following Friday’s storms. JCPS said 25 schools are without internet access.

(Story continues below)

Monday will operate like a traditional snow day with no NTI for students and staff, JCPS said.

Athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled for Monday aside from The KHSAA Regional Basketball Tournament.

The KHSAA Basketball Tournament finals will be held at Bellarmine University on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.