Kentucky Derby Festival announces return of PIN Tuesdays

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced that PIN Tuesdays this week with the Main Event’s Pegasus Pin Party.

The family-friendly celebration will be this Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 12500 Sycamore Station Place. Fans can purchase their 2023 Pegasus Pins and will receive special deals and promotions with this year’s pin, according to a KDF release.

PIN Tuesdays will happen every Tuesday night through May 9.

Those who wear their Pegasus Pin to Main Event are eligible for special deals and promotions throughout the entire Derby season.

This week the 2023 Pegasus Pins will be available at dozens of retail outlets.

