LG&E crews continuing restoration efforts to get power back for thousands of customers

LG&E crews were out continuing efforts to get power restored for thousands of customers.
LG&E crews were out continuing efforts to get power restored for thousands of customers.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric crews were getting ready Monday morning to continue working on getting power back for thousands of customers.

Most LG&E trucks were out on the roads before 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

