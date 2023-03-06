Louisville city leaders, LG&E provide update on storm response efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg updated the community on the city’s response efforts to recover from Friday’s historic wind storm.

“The men and women of Metro Government, and our partners, are continuing to work around the clock to keep our community safe and recover from Friday’s storms,” Greenberg said. “We’re making tremendous progress, but there is still a lot to do. As we work to clear debris, open roads, and support LG&E getting electricity restored, we need to continue to take care of each other and look out for our neighbors. As always, I thank all the hard-working men and women out there keeping us safe.”

On Sunday, LG&E reported significant progress, saying 72,000 out of 145,000 impacted customers have had their power restored.

Greenberg said Friday’s storm was the third most significant weather event in 20 years in terms of total system impacts and the number of customers affected, ranking behind the 2009 ice storm and 2008 wind storm.

The storm impacted 340,000 customers, downed more than 2,500 power lines and broke more than 230 utility poles, according to Liz Pratt with LG&E.

According to a release, around 1,500 line technicians and support staff from utility companies in the surrounding states have arrived in Louisville and are assisting with the massive, all-hands-on-deck, multi-day restoration event.

Residents are reminded to stay away from downed power lines. Estimated restoration times are starting to become available for customers who remain without power. Access LG&E’s Outage Map by clicking or tapping here.

“I want to thank our customers for their continued patience” LG&E and KU Chief Operating Officer Lonnie Bellar said. “This is the third largest storm that we’ve experienced in the last 20 years and our crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to each of our customers. While we have made significant progress in this restoration effort, the tedious part is still ahead of us. Please watch the outage map on our website or the mobile app for the latest updates. Most importantly, please remain safe and stay away from downed lines.”

