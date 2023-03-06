Louisville Fire Department shares restoration tips as community struggles without power

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The battle to restore power around the region following Friday’s historic weather continues.

Days after the storm, trees and power lines are down and several are still without power.

Louisville Fire Department has a message for people who are still waiting.

It’s important for homeowners to remember what appliances were left on when the power went out.

LFD Major Bobby Cooper said one of the most important things homeowners need to do is check all household appliances.

This includes making sure burners are turned off and unplugging appliances.

“That’s going to limit your chances of fire when your electricity is restored, so it can ignite anything nearby,” Cooper said. “Make sure everything is shut off and that everything is unplugged as power is restored. Also, realizing people have hard-wired smoke detectors and co-detectors now. If your power is off that is not working, so you want to make sure you have a battery backup restored.”

Cooper is asking community members to share this message online or by just telling their neighbors.

Per an Air Pollution Control District ordinance, debris burning is not allowed within the county, however, there are debris drop-off sites all over WAVE Country.

