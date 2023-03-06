Louisville Free Public Libraries open to help those without power

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Free Public Libraries are offering support for those who still are without power.

On Monday, Mayor Greenberg shared with community members that there are places around the city to go if you need power.

Greenberg said he is working on plans for the coming cold temperatures, if all power is not restored.

Louisville Metro is prepared to possibly open shelters for those who still do not have heat for their homes as temperatures begin to dip at night.

”Right now, for anyone that is without power that’s looking for a place to get warm or to charge their phone, please come to any public facility,” Mayor Greenberg said. “For example, our Louisville Free Public Libraries are all open. They all have power and people can come there if they need to charge. If it does get colder, we will have places available where people can come to stay warm.”

To find a LFPL location close to you, click or tap here.

