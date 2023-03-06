Lousiville residents struggle as power outages from Friday’s storm continue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - First they lost power, then they lost patience.

Residents of Osage Avenue in the California neighborhood lost power when high winds struck Friday afternoon.

Monday afternoon, they were still in the dark.

“Every day we’re worried about whether or not we’re going to get robbed, murdered or killed because most of us have ring cameras,” Andrea Evans said. “We’re worried about our safety and nobody has reached out to say one word.”

Evans said nightfall brings added worries.

“Gunshots,” Evans said. “Pure gunshots. Just shooting, shooting, shooting, shooting, shooting after shooting.”

Evans also complained of smelly trash in her alley, a problem she attributed to the interruption of city trash service during the storm.

“Look at all this,” Evans said pointing to full containers and spilled trash in the alley. “It is just filthy nasty. You can smell it when you’re coming through the alley.”

Other residents complained about food spoiling in freezers and refrigerators, no hot water or food, and shivering at night with no heat.

“Sleeping in the dark, having to get everything done before it gets dark outside, spending countless money on candles,” Jomanda Quarles said.

“You know, we have to sleep with candles on so it brightens up the house,” Quarles’ daughter Timiah Harlan said. “It’s really cold in there right now, actually. It’s just really hard.”

