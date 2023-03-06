Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car Sunday night in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said it happened around 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway.

Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD said the driver remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.