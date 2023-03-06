Contact Troubleshooters
Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Beechmont neighborhood

By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car Sunday night in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said it happened around 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway.

Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

LMPD said the driver remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

