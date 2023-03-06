Memorial for fallen Indiana State Trooper continues to grow, funeral services planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Flowers, drawings and handwritten sentiments continue to pile on the hood of fallen Indiana State Trooper Bailey’s vehicle at Indiana State Police Post 22.

According to the obituary, a visitation will be held on Friday, March 10th from 2 to 8 p.m. at County Line Church of God in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11th at the Garrett High School Gymnasium.

A memorial fund has been created to benefit the surviving family members. You can find information on how to donate here.

