Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Supply chain initiative to support manufacturers launched in Ky.

A new initiative to connect and support Kentucky manufacturers with others in the Commonwealth...
A new initiative to connect and support Kentucky manufacturers with others in the Commonwealth is underway.(Storyblocks/Generic File Photo)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - A new initiative to connect and support Kentucky manufacturers with others in the Commonwealth is underway.

Governor Andy Beshear kicked off the new program called “Supply Kentucky” on Monday, March 6 in Louisville.

The goal of the initiative is to boost job growth, reduce costs and provide more security with the supply chain.

Kentucky manufacturers can connect through supply chain database CONNEX Kentucky.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Supply Kentucky will also coordinate marking efforts, provide resources related to the workforce, connect suppliers throughout the country and foster the growth of minority- and female-owned businesses.

Supply Kentucky started a partnership with the Cabinet for Economic Development and the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers.

For more information on the new initiative or to register, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
Woman dead after accident in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LG&E gives power outage update for Friday’s severe weather
Motorcyclist identified after fatal crash on West Broadway
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company

Latest News

Churchill Downs
9 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs, Brown Forman celebrating Secretariat’s 50 anniversary
This year is the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic triple crown sweep.
9 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs shares more Derby contenders
JCPS says classes will resume Tuesday at all schools except 2
A fallen tree knocked out power to neighbors living in Kenilworth Place
Louisville couple relying on extension cords to power oxygen machine
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Monday, March 6, 2022