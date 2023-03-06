Temporary road closure in East Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, March 11, Louisville Metro Department of Public Works and Assets plan to shut down N. English Station Road from Aiken to Old Henry Road.

According to Salvador Melendez, Communications Specialist with Public Works, the road closure is happening to complete full depth rehabilitation of the roadway.

The following weekend, March 17 and into the 18, the roadway will be shut down again for milling and paving of the roadway.

Message boards are being installed today to let drivers know about the upcoming closures.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.