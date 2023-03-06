Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Temporary road closure in East Jefferson County

Generic graphic
Generic graphic(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, March 11, Louisville Metro Department of Public Works and Assets plan to shut down N. English Station Road from Aiken to Old Henry Road.

According to Salvador Melendez, Communications Specialist with Public Works, the road closure is happening to complete full depth rehabilitation of the roadway.

The following weekend, March 17 and into the 18, the roadway will be shut down again for milling and paving of the roadway.

Message boards are being installed today to let drivers know about the upcoming closures.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
Woman dead after accident in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LG&E gives power outage update for Friday’s severe weather
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company
Motorcyclist identified after fatal crash on West Broadway

Latest News

Motorcyclist identified after fatal crash on West Broadway
Traffic is delayed on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive after a crash involving an overturned...
Overturned semi blocks lanes on I-264 East near Crittenden Drive
Two barricades were placed due to flooding on March 3, 2023. Source: Louisville Metro...
Barricades placed at intersections in Louisville due to flooding
The Triple Crown 5K takes place on March 4 and is one of the races leading up to the Kentucky...
Downtown road closures announced for Triple Crown 5K