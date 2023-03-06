UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after crash on Broadway at 29th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash over the weekend on West Broadway has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 37-year-old Louisville resident Eric Knight died from blunt force injuries at the intersection of South 29th Street and West Broadway on Sunday at 4:50 p.m.

An early investigation from the Louisville Metro Police Department found that he was heading west on Broadway when he stuck a passenger vehicle that was turning north on 29th Street. Police said the driver of the passenger vehicle stayed at the scene and was not injured.

