Volunteer Center established for McCracken Co. tornado relief

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency management leaders released volunteer information for those wishing to help with tornado relief.

According to the McCracken County EMA, a volunteer center has been set up at the Hendron-Freemont Fire Station located at 8145 Old Mayfield Road in Paducah.

All volunteer groups or individual volunteers need to sign in at the center at 8 a.m. each morning.

They said volunteer work will end at 4 p.m. each day and a briefing for residents will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the fire station.

As of Sunday, March 5, they said they need the following:

Chainsaw teams for debris cutting in residential yards

Tractors and/or equipment capable of moving large trees that have fallen

Help picking up small debris in yards and sort into debris piles - shingles, wood, small metal pieces

Meals for volunteers and work groups

If you’re able to help, they ask that you please stop by the Volunteer Center or email them at awatson@mccrackencountyky.gov.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, an EF2 tornado hit Freemont community at 11:08 a.m. on Friday, March 3 with peak winds at 125 mile per hour.

No injuries were reported, but dozens of homes were damaged.

