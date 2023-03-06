Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Volunteer Center established for McCracken Co. tornado relief

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, an EF2 tornado hit Freemont community at...
According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, an EF2 tornado hit Freemont community at 11:08 a.m. on Friday, March 3 with peak winds at 125 mile per hour.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency management leaders released volunteer information for those wishing to help with tornado relief.

According to the McCracken County EMA, a volunteer center has been set up at the Hendron-Freemont Fire Station located at 8145 Old Mayfield Road in Paducah.

All volunteer groups or individual volunteers need to sign in at the center at 8 a.m. each morning.

They said volunteer work will end at 4 p.m. each day and a briefing for residents will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the fire station.

As of Sunday, March 5, they said they need the following:

  • Chainsaw teams for debris cutting in residential yards
  • Tractors and/or equipment capable of moving large trees that have fallen
  • Help picking up small debris in yards and sort into debris piles - shingles, wood, small metal pieces
  • Meals for volunteers and work groups

If you’re able to help, they ask that you please stop by the Volunteer Center or email them at awatson@mccrackencountyky.gov.

According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, an EF2 tornado hit Freemont community at 11:08 a.m. on Friday, March 3 with peak winds at 125 mile per hour.

No injuries were reported, but dozens of homes were damaged.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
Woman dead after accident in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LG&E gives power outage update for Friday’s severe weather
Motorcyclist identified after fatal crash on West Broadway
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company

Latest News

Churchill Downs
9 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs, Brown Forman celebrating Secretariat’s 50 anniversary
This year is the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic triple crown sweep.
9 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs shares more Derby contenders
JCPS says classes will resume Tuesday at all schools except 2
A fallen tree knocked out power to neighbors living in Kenilworth Place
Louisville couple relying on extension cords to power oxygen machine
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Monday, March 6, 2022