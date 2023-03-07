3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three juveniles were arrested Monday evening after fights broke out at Waterfront Park.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8p.m. officer responded to the Big Four Bridge on a report of several fights happening.
When officers arrived on scene they found several groups of juveniles that were involved in the ongoing fights. Officers broke up those fights but a crowd remained.
LMPD decided to close down Waterfront Park and the Big Four Bridge and clear the park.
Officers will have a presence at the park throughout the evening.
Three juveniles were arrested from the incident and charges are pending.
