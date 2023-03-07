Contact Troubleshooters
Biden to host South Korean leader Yoon for 2nd state visit

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb. 8, 2023, in Washington. With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, Biden ventures to Florida. It's a state defined by its growing retiree population and status as the unofficial headquarters of the modern-day Republican Party. The president sees a chance to use Social Security and Medicare to drive a wedge between GOP lawmakers and their base of older voters who rely on these government programs for income and health insurance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the second state visit of his administration, for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the White House announced on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the April 26 visit, which will include a fancy state dinner, will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea, ties she said are “critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world.”

Yoon will be joined by first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The U.S. has been trying to strengthen its relationships in Asia as a counterbalance to China’s rising influence. Biden visited South Korea and Japan last year, and he’s prodded the pair of critical U.S. allies to mend relations with each other.

The impasse stems from the history of Japanese colonialism on the Korean peninsula, and Yoon recently announced a plan to resolve longstanding disputes over compensation for slave labor.

Biden said he was encouraged by the development, saying “our countries are stronger — and the world is safer and more prosperous — when we stand together.”

Biden’s first state visit was for French President Emmanuel Macron in December.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

