Bodycam shows armed robbery suspect attacked by K9 in Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows the moments after a police K9 bites a man running from officers in Covington.

Jacorian Willaims is at the Kenton County Jail on two counts of first-degree robbery to which he pleaded guilty last week.

Police say he robbed Deps Liquor store at gunpoint before running from police in October 2022.

Surveillance video shows the man believed to be Williams pulling a gun on two store clerks and ordering them to empty the register.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says Williams fled in a stolen car and went to a different liquor store in Fort Wright, where an officer recognized the stolen car and tried to stop him as he got out.

“Initially Mr. Williams acted like he was going to comply but then he took off running,” Sanders said.

A manhunt ensued after Williams ran across Dixie Highway into a wooded area, An officer spotted Williams by his “very white tennis shoes,” Sanders said.

A K9 bit Williams in the crotch, according to Sanders. EMS transported him from the scene by ambulance.

Police discovered a gun in the wooded area near where they found him, Sanders says.

His final sentencing is scheduled for April 10. He faces up to 20 years as part of his plea agreement.

Williams must serve time in Franklin County related to a different case before he serves any time for this case.

