Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FLOTUS Jill Biden visits Ivy Tech campus in Valparaiso

The first lady visited the campus on March 6, 2023, after a postponement prevented a February...
The first lady visited the campus on March 6, 2023, after a postponement prevented a February visit.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - First Lady Jill Biden visited the Hoosier state on Monday.

Her trip to Ivy Tech in Valparaiso had been rescheduled from mid-February. She was accompanied by officials from the departments of energy and labor. The first lady met with faculty, staff, and students, learning about wind turbines and solar panels as part of the renewable energy program.

“Two years ago, my husband, President Biden, made a promise to rebuild the middle class, and you know what that exactly does? Who does that is community colleges. And as Joe has said, they provide the best career training in America,” Jill Biden said.

The first lady said programs like the one at Ivy Tech provide grads with, “good paying jobs,” and are “protecting the planet for the next generation.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JCPS: 1 school without power; 4 without internet after severe weather
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
A fallen tree knocked out power to neighbors living in Kenilworth Place
Louisville couple relying on extension cords to power oxygen machine
The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support

Latest News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants cow’s milk to be the only milk
Sen. Tammy Baldwin pushes for legislation that would require relabeling of plant-based milks following release of new FDA guidance 
Bill restricting drag performances clears Kentucky Senate committee
Bill restricting drag performances clears Kentucky Senate committee
Mayor announces ‘sweeping initiatives’ for LMPD with major investments
Mayor announces ‘sweeping initiatives’ for LMPD with major investments
A group of Noe Middle School students on Wednesday protested several bills aimed at...
Students at Noe Middle School protest anti-LGBTQ legislation
Ky. Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles announces plan to legalize medical marijuana
Ky. Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles announces plan to legalize medical marijuana