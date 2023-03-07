Fmr. Lexington council member arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Lexington council member is facing charges.

Michael Wilson served as a council member in the first district from 1986 to 1993.

According to an arrest citation, Wilson is charged with wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.

Police say Wilson threatened to shoot a victim Monday night.

Wilson’s arrest citation says he fired two shots near the victim.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.