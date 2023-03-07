Fmr. Lexington council member arrested
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Lexington council member is facing charges.
Michael Wilson served as a council member in the first district from 1986 to 1993.
According to an arrest citation, Wilson is charged with wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.
Police say Wilson threatened to shoot a victim Monday night.
Wilson’s arrest citation says he fired two shots near the victim.
