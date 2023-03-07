FORECAST: Clouds Increase With Cooler Temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES

Below freezing for many early Wednesday

Next best rain chance Thursday night into Friday

Spring Forward - Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High clouds continue to stream into the region from the west.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s for most... a few, especially to the West, will dip into the 20s. Under a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday expect temperatures to stay cool with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Staying mostly cloudy Wednesday night as we fall back into the 30s. Thursday keeps the clouds, however a warm front moving in will boost temperatures into the 50s with an increasing rain chance as we head toward evening.

Friday’s rain chance is primarily in the morning as our next system moves through.

Wind gusts of 40 MPH are possible during the day on Friday behind the cold front attached to this weathermaker.

For the weekend we expect a quiet start on Saturday with some clouds and 40s, but it’ll end up being more active by Sunday with rain moving in that may start as snowflakes or brief wintry mix in spots north of Louisville during the morning hours.

Temperatures will run generally below normal next week.

