FORECAST: Cooler air is here, but the rain will take time to return

WEATHER HEADLINES

Lows in the 30s the next couple nights

Rain moves in late Thursday into early Friday

Another decent rain chance by late weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will move back in overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday stays cloudy and cool with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Clouds stick around Wednesday night as temperatures return to the 30s.

Thursday keeps the clouds, however a warm front moving in will boost temperatures into the 50s with an increasing rain chance as we head toward evening.

Friday’s rain chance is primarily in the morning as our next system moves through. Wind gusts of 40 MPH are possible during the day on Friday behind the cold front attached to this weathermaker.

For the weekend, we expect a quiet start on Saturday with some clouds and 40s, but it’ll end up being more active by Sunday, with rain moving in that may start as snowflakes or brief wintry mix in spots north of Louisville during the morning hours.

Temperatures will run generally below normal next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.