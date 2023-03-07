FORECAST: Cooler with afternoon sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES

Below-average temperatures Wednesday; highs in the 40s for most

Next decent rain chance will be late Thursday into early Friday

Watching another potential system on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s clouds clear by the afternoon. Highs only reach the 50s today. Clouds increase overnight as a system to our west approaches. Temperatures fall into the 30s overnight.

A blanket of clouds hovers over us on Wednesday, keeping highs in the 40s for most locations; urban locations could touch or cross over 50°. Clouds stick around Wednesday night as temperatures return to the 30s.

Highs return to the 50s on Thursday before rain moves back into the region Thursday night. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest information.

