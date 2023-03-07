Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Cooler with afternoon sunshine

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Below-average temperatures Wednesday; highs in the 40s for most
  • Next decent rain chance will be late Thursday into early Friday
  • Watching another potential system on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s clouds clear by the afternoon. Highs only reach the 50s today. Clouds increase overnight as a system to our west approaches. Temperatures fall into the 30s overnight.

A blanket of clouds hovers over us on Wednesday, keeping highs in the 40s for most locations; urban locations could touch or cross over 50°. Clouds stick around Wednesday night as temperatures return to the 30s.

Highs return to the 50s on Thursday before rain moves back into the region Thursday night. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Most Read

JCPS: 1 school without power; 4 without internet after severe weather
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
A fallen tree knocked out power to neighbors living in Kenilworth Place
Louisville couple relying on extension cords to power oxygen machine
The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/6
Co-ops from 9 states come to Kentucky’s aid
About 200 volunteers participated in “Build Day” to build the frames of the second and third...
Christian Academy students build homes for families affected by Western Ky. tornado