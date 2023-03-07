Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunshine returns this afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind chills into the 20s at times later tonight
  • Next decent (yet quick) rain chance will be late Thursday into early Friday
  • Watching another potential system on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mostly cloudy skies will start to become mostly sunny skies as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will generally be in the 50s. Clouds increase overnight as a system to our west approaches. Temperatures fall into the 30s overnight. It will be breezy at times with wind chills into the 20s.

A blanket of clouds hovers over us on Wednesday, keeping highs in the 40s for most locations; urban locations could touch or cross over 50°. Clouds stick around Wednesday night as temperatures return to the 30s.

Highs return to the 50s on Thursday before rain moves back into the region Thursday night. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, March 7, 2023

