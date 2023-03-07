Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS: All locations but 1 will resume classes on Tuesday

Kenwood Elementary School and the Jeffersontown Bus Compound both have power as of Monday...
Kenwood Elementary School and the Jeffersontown Bus Compound both have power as of Monday afternoon.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced classes will be in session on Tuesday, March 7 at all schools aside from one.

Camp Taylor Elementary will be closed on Tuesday due to power outages.

JCPS said if power is restored tonight or early tomorrow morning, the school will be in session.

The district made the decision to cancel classes on Monday due to ongoing internet and power issues following Friday’s storm.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
Woman dead after accident in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LG&E gives power outage update for Friday’s severe weather
Motorcyclist identified after fatal crash on West Broadway
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company

Latest News

Michael Farmer's and his family lost everything after a tornado in Jefferson County, Indiana.
Southern Indiana family loses everything in EF-1 tornado
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
Churchill Downs
9 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs, Brown Forman celebrating Secretariat’s 50 anniversary
This year is the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic triple crown sweep.
9 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs shares more Derby contenders