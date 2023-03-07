JCPS: All locations but 1 will resume classes on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced classes will be in session on Tuesday, March 7 at all schools aside from one.

Camp Taylor Elementary will be closed on Tuesday due to power outages.

JCPS said if power is restored tonight or early tomorrow morning, the school will be in session.

The district made the decision to cancel classes on Monday due to ongoing internet and power issues following Friday’s storm.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.