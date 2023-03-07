All JCPS schools open Tuesday with power back; last day of school may be pushed back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools provided a power restoration update.

All schools now have the lights back on.

Camp Taylor Elementary was last school without power. It was announced early on Tuesday that the power was back.

JCPS could have to push back the last day of school after canceling classes district-wide on Monday.

The last day could be June 1 if it’s approved by the School Board.

In Oldham County, the last day will be May 25. Bullitt and Hardin County schools will let out May 31.

