JCPS says classes will resume Tuesday at all schools except 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced classes will be in session on Tuesday, March 7 at all schools aside from two.

Camp Taylor Elementary and Kenwood Elementary will be closed on Tuesday due to power outages.

JCPS said if power is restored at either location tonight or early tomorrow morning, school will be in session.

The district made the decision to cancel classes on Monday due to ongoing internet and power issues following Friday’s storm.

