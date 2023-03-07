Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Humane Society helps care for starving horses rescued in eastern Ky.

Kentucky Humane Society is seeking assistance in caring for 10 free-roaming horses found...
Kentucky Humane Society is seeking assistance in caring for 10 free-roaming horses found starving in the Eastern Kentucky Mountains.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Humane Society is seeking assistance in caring for 10 free-roaming horses found starving in the Eastern Kentucky Mountains.

The KHS Equine C.A.R.E. team caught the horses in February and brought them to the Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville for examination, according to a release.

The organization said the road leading to the horses was so poorly maintained that it caused significant damage to their trailer.

The horses were posted for stray hold, which has since expired, and KHS said the horses are still in need of a lot of care.

KHS said some of the mares are likely pregnant and some of the younger horses had skeletal ribs showing under their winter coats.

The shelter said a veterinarian will be coming into the farm to perform any necessary procedures and to help find out each horse’s age and individual needs.

KHS said it is looking for donations to care for these and other vulnerable horses in need.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fallen tree knocked out power to neighbors living in Kenilworth Place
Louisville couple relying on extension cords to power oxygen machine
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
JCPS: 1 school without power; 4 without internet after severe weather
A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Mike Moore delivering Jeffersonville State of the City
Law enforcement in Indiana began investigating a reported threat involving Madison Consolidated...
UPDATE: Indiana law enforcement says no immediate threat; all Madison schools on lockout
School officials are working with law enforcement.
Indiana law enforcement says no immediate threat; all Madison schools on lockout
The skyline of Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Sunshine returns this afternoon