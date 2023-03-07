Kentucky Kingdom looking to fill more than 400 positions in hiring event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s hometown theme park is hosting a hiring event looking to fill more than 400 positions ahead of its upcoming season.

Kentucky Kingdom will be hosting the “Start Your Career” hiring event on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 2735 Crittenden Drive.

According to a release, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Kentucky Kingdom leaders to learn more about the park and the positions available.

Kentucky Kingdom is also offering internships for high school and college students. Internships available include landscaping, aquatics training, human resources, culinary, hospitality and more.

Pay starts at $14 per hour with opportunities ranging to $20 per hour, according to Kentucky Kingdom. The company said employees also have unique perks such as free admission to the park and 25 other regional theme parks, free tuition opportunities and more.

“Kentucky Kingdom is proud to support Louisville’s economic ecosystem by providing career opportunities with real potential for advancement,” Sarah Worrell, General Manager of Kentucky Kingdom said in a release. “We are seeking team driven, guest oriented talent who can lead with patience, kindness, truthfulness and respectfulness to ensure our guests continue making memories worth repeating.”

Applicants are encouraged to visit Kentucky Kingdom’s website to learn more about available jobs and to fill out their application ahead of the event.

