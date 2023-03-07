Louisville ice cream shops reopen for 2023 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple popular Louisville ice cream shops have reopened ahead of the first day of spring.

Dairy Del, located at 1516 South Shelby Street, reopened on Sunday and brought back walk-up ordering along with drive-thru orders.

The popular location serves a range of favorites including ice cream, almond milk ice cream (vegan), corndogs, chili dogs and more.

Dairy Del is open Mondays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dairy Kastle, located at 575 Eastern Parkway, reopened for the season on Tuesday. The location is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Various ice cream flavors, milkshakes, chili dogs, nachos and more can be found at this location. The store also said it is hiring for the season.

Valley Dairy Freeze, located at 10300 Deering Road, reopened back in January and serves a variety of ice cream flavors and deserts, including banana splits, snow cones and hot fudge sundaes.

More locations will be opening soon, including PRP Ice Cream Corner located at 5115 Greenwood Road, and The Barrel of Fun Ice Cream at 9421 Smyrna Parkway.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.