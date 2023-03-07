Man found guilty in connection to shooting, carjacking in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County jury found a man guilty of several charges in connection to a shooting and carjacking in Utica back in July 2020.
Christopher Applegate faced charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, robbery and criminal mischief after being accused of leaving the scene of a shooting and crashing several vehicles while attempting to escape police.
A jury found Applegate guilty of armed robbery, battery and theft of a vehicle, but found him not guilty of the attempted murder, armed robbery, robbery or criminal mischief charges.
Police said Applegate had carjacked two vehicles and shot a bystander before hiding from police for hours.
Applegate is said to have climbed a large, steep bluff in the area and was caught after an area resident called police with a tip on his location.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 3 in Clark Circuit Court.
