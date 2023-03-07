Contact Troubleshooters
Man found guilty in connection to shooting, carjacking in Clark County

Christopher Applegate has been arrested in relation to a case involving a shooting and multiple car crashes in Utica.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County jury found a man guilty of several charges in connection to a shooting and carjacking in Utica back in July 2020.

Christopher Applegate faced charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, robbery and criminal mischief after being accused of leaving the scene of a shooting and crashing several vehicles while attempting to escape police.

A jury found Applegate guilty of armed robbery, battery and theft of a vehicle, but found him not guilty of the attempted murder, armed robbery, robbery or criminal mischief charges.

Police said Applegate had carjacked two vehicles and shot a bystander before hiding from police for hours.

Applegate is said to have climbed a large, steep bluff in the area and was caught after an area resident called police with a tip on his location.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 3 in Clark Circuit Court.

