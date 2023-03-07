Mayor Mike Moore delivers his Jeffersonville State of the City address

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Mayor Mike Moore delivered his Jeffersonville State of the City address on Tuesday.

This was at the luncheon hosted by the Clark County Rotary Club at the Carriage House, which is on the Howard Steamboat Museum’s campus.

Mayor Moore spoke about how there was more than $80 million of new investment made in the southern Indiana city last year.

Looking forward to this year, residents can expect 16 new lighted pickleball courts to be constructed at Lotte Oglesby Park off Ewing Lane.

More on the address coming up on WAVE News at 3.

Watch the WAVE NOW steam of the address below:

