Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mayor Mike Moore delivers his Jeffersonville State of the City address

(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Mayor Mike Moore delivered his Jeffersonville State of the City address on Tuesday.

This was at the luncheon hosted by the Clark County Rotary Club at the Carriage House, which is on the Howard Steamboat Museum’s campus.

Mayor Moore spoke about how there was more than $80 million of new investment made in the southern Indiana city last year.

Looking forward to this year, residents can expect 16 new lighted pickleball courts to be constructed at Lotte Oglesby Park off Ewing Lane.

More on the address coming up on WAVE News at 3.

Watch the WAVE NOW steam of the address below:

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fallen tree knocked out power to neighbors living in Kenilworth Place
Louisville couple relying on extension cords to power oxygen machine
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
JCPS: 1 school without power; 4 without internet after severe weather
A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park

Latest News

Michael Farmer and his family lost everything after a tornado in Jefferson County, Indiana.
Southern Indiana family loses everything in EF-1 tornado
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
Churchill Downs
9 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs, Brown Forman celebrating Secretariat’s 50th anniversary
This year is the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic triple crown sweep.
9 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs shares more Derby contenders