Metro Public Works says fallen trees are complicating power restoration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Public Works said it has cleared 80% of the debris calls sent into the city.

But the remaining 20% are snarled by power lines.

It takes a lot of coordination to get the all-clear, and that’s just dealing with trees blocking public roads.

A tree on private property in St. Matthews knocked out power to 367 customers in the surrounding neighborhood Friday.

The homeowner is waiting for the tree to get cleared to get her lights back on and to get rid of the rest of the fallen tree.

At Maryman Road and Nancy Lane, Metro Public Works crews are finally clearing a massive tree from the road.

It has been on their list since it fell Friday, but workers have had to skip it until they were sure it was safe because power lines were part of the mess.

“It’s the safety of the workers,” spokesperson Sal Melendez said. “It’s the safety of the people around, so if we see that there’s any kind of entanglement, they’re instructed not to touch those lines.”

Clearing a tree caught in power lines takes a lot of work. Once the city gets the green light from LG&E that it’s safe to clear a tree blocking public property, they’ll assign it to a work crew.

But LG&E may not be able to come back until the city lets them know a fallen tree has been cleared.

“That is the process,” Melendez said.

He said the whole process can take time, and a storm of this magnitude has kept everyone busy.

“Our crews are working 10-hour shifts making sure the work is ongoing,” Melendez said.

Trees ensnared by power lines on private property also have to wait for an LG&E-assigned crew to clear them.

The homeowner declined to go on camera since she hasn’t been able to wash her hair since Friday. She’s called LG&E twice, she said they’ve confirmed she’s on the list.

But when a crew will get here is a question she hasn’t gotten any answer to. LG&E estimates power should be restored here late Tuesday.

The homeowner told WAVE News, once LG&E cuts away the branches and restores power, it’ll be up to her and the two businesses behind her to clean up the remainder of the fallen tree.

She hopes it’s soon and said her neighbors have been getting on her case about being stuck in the dark.

“We have a variety of vegetation management contractors,” an LG&E spokesperson said. “Some of whom work on our system every day, and some are here to work this particular storm event through our mutual assistance partnerships and business partners.”

If a tree lands on a power line during a storm, LG&E and KU will remove the trees from the line and repair our equipment. The removal of tree debris, such as branches, logs, and large limbs, is the responsibility of the property owner.

Customers are encouraged to consider using the available storm debris drop-off sites being offered in Jefferson County.

