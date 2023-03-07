Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New house bill will allow educational staff to openly practice religion

Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new house bill could prevent school districts from punishing faculty and staff for practicing their religion at schools.

House Bill 547 was passed Tuesday morning by Kentucky’s House Education Committee.

Many supporters of the bill say it is within their first amendment right to openly practice their religion in schools.

Critics of the bill said that the language used in the bill should be more in line with a supreme court case related to the bill.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fallen tree knocked out power to neighbors living in Kenilworth Place
Louisville couple relying on extension cords to power oxygen machine
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
JCPS: 1 school without power; 4 without internet after severe weather
A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park

Latest News

Classes canceled after fake threats made to Madison, Ind. schools
A statewide competition is being held to find the “coolest thing” manufactured in the...
Kentucky Association of Manufacturers searching for ‘coolest thing’ made in Ky.
Mayor Mike Moore delivers his Jeffersonville State of the City address
Kentucky Humane Society is seeking assistance in caring for 10 free-roaming horses found...
Kentucky Humane Society helps care for starving horses rescued in eastern Ky.