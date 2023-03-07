Contact Troubleshooters
Oldham County Family YMCA pushes reopening back a week after fire

Leaders said they need more time to clean up as they still have smoke odor and excess water to deal with.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County Family YMCA is not reopening Wednesday as planned.

Leaders said they need more time to clean up after a fire.

That fire almost two weeks ago damaged the rear of their building. It destroyed their chicken coop and killed all eight of the chickens.

Now they’re shooting for next Wednesday for their partial reopening. Leaders said they still have smoke odor and excess water to deal with.

For more information from the Oldham County Family YMCA, click or tap here.

