Petition to delay New Albany police headquarters project falls short

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A petition seeking a delay in construction of a new police headquarters in New Albany did not receive enough signatures to reach officials.

State Representative Ed Clere led an effort in opposition of the $12.6 million project to build the new station for the police department, according to our partners at the News & Tribune.

Clere, who is running as a Republican candidate in the city’s mayoral race, said the petition would slow down the process and provide an opportunity to look at other options for the New Albany Police Department.

The New Albany City Council voted 6-2 back in January to approve the project for the standalone headquarters at West Spring Street and Scribner Drive.

News & Tribune reported the petition fell short by more than 200 signatures in order to be filed with the Floyd County Clerk.

Currently, NAPD shares office space with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department in the Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Center.

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan previously stated his support for the new station, with funds for the project being used from both the city’s general fund and from American Rescue Plan funds.

