Police: Teenager shot in Portland neighborhood

Officers were called to the intersection of North 27th Street and St. Xavier Street around 3:50 p.m. on reports of a shooting.(Pixabay)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North 27th Street and St. Xavier Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

A juvenile male believed to be in his teens was found with a gunshot wound to his leg at the location. Ellis said the victim was alert and conscious when officers arrived.

The teen was taken to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

